Kristen Stewart: Why The World’s Still Fascinated With Princess Diana

While The Crown was exploring the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on television, Kristen Stewart was busy filming Spencer, a biographical drama focusing on the end of the couple’s not-quite-storybook marriage. Thanks to festival screenings, the movie’s getting great word of mouth before its release, and there’s already talk about Stewart earning her first Oscar nomination for the role. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Stewart talked about why the world was — and still is — obsessed with the young woman who became a princess at 20. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Stewart)