FX Renews ‘Reservation Dogs’ For Season 2

FX’s hit comedy Reservation Dogs, which continues to gain critical acclaim and fans in its first season, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The second season of Reservation Dogs is expected to premiere in 2022, exclusively on FX on Hulu.
“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Grad. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”
The first season of Reservation Dogs currently enjoys a 100% Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned Universal Acclaim on Metacritic.
Season one continues on FX on Hulu on Monday, September 6 with episode six, “Hunting”: Willie Jack and Leon go hunting. Written and Directed by Sterlin Harjo. The season one finale is slated for September 20.
The first season of Reservation Dogs has enjoyed strong critical praise, including:
“One of the best new shows of the year” The A.V. Club (August 9, 2021)
“You can’t resist the charms of Reservation Dogs” The Atlantic (August 12, 2021)
“Shout-out to my favorite show of the moment: Reservation Dogs… .The cast is phenomenal… and the writing is exceptionally funny… .I implore you to check it out. You’ll thank me” CNN (August 15, 2021)
“What really stands out in Reservation Dogs is a location you’ve never seen before on TV and an astonishing cast of young newcomers… .The slang and language and cultural touchstones are as specific and real as the lived-in, indie-film aesthetic… .A distinctive, wonderfully cast triumph of representation” The Hollywood Reporter (August 4, 2021)
“Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi have pulled off something wonderful” Indian Country Today (August 6, 2021)
“The most radical teen show on TV… .charming, funny and a little bit beautiful” Los Angeles Times (August 16, 2021)
“One of the freshest and funniest things I’ve seen all year” Paste Magazine (August 20, 2021)
“Reservation Dogs is a revolutionary hangout comedy you really must watch… .some of the most unique, enjoyable, and artistically satisfying television available to watch” Thrillist (August 27, 2021)
“It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new Reservation Dogs… .Reservation Dogs is a lovely, eminently watchable triumph” Variety (July 29, 2021)
From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, Reservation Dogs is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. A breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera, every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.