For ‘Wheel Of Time’ Producer, Making The Show Was Deeply Personal

The Wheel of Time Credit: Jan Thijs Copyright: © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc. Description: Pictured (L-R): Daniel Henney (Lan Mondragoran) and Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred)

As a series of novels, The Wheel of Time has sold more than 90 million books over the years, so producer Rafe Judkins felt confident he would have a good chance of getting a series based on the books picked up … and he was right. Even prior to the show’s debut, Amazon has picked up a second season of the show. But while he certainly had a financial incentive in getting the series made, during the The Wheel of Time Comic-Con panel he explained his reasons for wanting to do the show go much, much deeper. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rafe Judkins)

The Wheel of Time premieres November 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

