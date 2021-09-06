For ‘Wheel Of Time’ Producer, Making The Show Was Deeply Personal

As a series of novels, The Wheel of Time has sold more than 90 million books over the years, so producer Rafe Judkins felt confident he would have a good chance of getting a series based on the books picked up … and he was right. Even prior to the show’s debut, Amazon has picked up a second season of the show. But while he certainly had a financial incentive in getting the series made, during the The Wheel of Time Comic-Con panel he explained his reasons for wanting to do the show go much, much deeper. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rafe Judkins)