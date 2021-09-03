Flashback to the 1980’s: Dustin Hoffman Thinks People Were Wrong About ‘Ishtar’

The list of films that have been maligned more than Ishtar is… well, not a very long one. Some would say it stands right there at the top. (Though others would certainly put up a fight for Waterworld.) While that’s not exactly an enviable position, it’s also one that some Hollywood icons have been questioning in recent years. Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are among those who’ve outed themselves as closet Ishtar fans, and the film was even the subject of a glowing documentary just a few years ago. Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty starred in the film, which was written and directed by Elaine May. Many years ago we spoke with Hoffman and brought up Ishtar to which he told us he’s definitely in the camp that feels Ishtar was unfairly judged. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dustin Hoffman)