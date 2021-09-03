Bad For Good: Damien Lewis On Playing Bobby Axelrod In ‘Billions’

Playing financial wizard Bobby Axelrod on Billions has proven to be interesting for Damien Lewis. Viewers love the character because they aspire to his lifestyle, yet they find themselves conflicted, sometimes hating him for the things he does to make that money. It’s a fascinating dynamic, and Lewis says he’s had to walk a tightrope in how he plays the character, making sure he gives people just enough to root for, even when he’s doing things they don’t like. (Click on the media bar below to hear Damien Lewis)