As ‘Shang-Chi,’ Simu Liu Is Honored To Become An MCU Hero

The Marvel Cinematic Universe gains another superhero this weekend, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings enters theaters. Shang-Chi, a relatively minor character in the Marvel comic books, takes center stage in the new film — and, if box office numbers live up to projections, more films in the future. Simu Liu stars in the title role, and he told us he’s still finding it a little hard to believe he’s a Marvel hero, since he grew up loving those books as a kid. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simu Liu)