On ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Nathan Fillion Did Not Play The Joker

By Hollywood Outbreak

Nathan Fillion is a fun-loving guy. Yes, he readily admits he likes to have fun on whatever set he’s acting on, including his time shooting The Suicide Squad. But he’s also a guy who draws a line between the kinds of things he will and won’t do. He explained to us that, although he’s been branded as a practical joker by some of his old co-workers, he’s really not the type to play practical jokes, because he doesn’t like to have fun at other people’s expense. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

