On ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Nathan Fillion Did Not Play The Joker

Nathan Fillion is a fun-loving guy. Yes, he readily admits he likes to have fun on whatever set he’s acting on, including his time shooting The Suicide Squad. But he’s also a guy who draws a line between the kinds of things he will and won’t do. He explained to us that, although he’s been branded as a practical joker by some of his old co-workers, he’s really not the type to play practical jokes, because he doesn’t like to have fun at other people’s expense. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)