How ‘Free Guy’ Got Disneyfied … And Loved It!

They call it the movie business for a reason, and sometimes the wheeling and dealing of Hollywood’s companies and studios conspire to make things difficult for some productions. And it looked like that might have been the case for the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy. While the film was in development, its original studio was actually sold, and several other films didn’t survive the transition. But Free Guy director Shawn Levy told us he was actually glad this happened, and he explained how it opened up a lot of new possibilities for the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)