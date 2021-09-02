Head Over ‘Heels’: Learning Wrestling Was An Interesting Challenge For Alexander Ludwig

In the new series Heels, Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig play brothers who also happen to be rivals in a professional wrestling league. Not surprisingly, the show features plenty of action, especially inside the wrestling ring, and the two leads had to work very hard to learn the moves they’d need to make their matches look convincing on camera. Ludwig talked to us about the kind of training they went through before the series started shooting, and he was a little surprised by how quickly they were able to get the hang of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexander Ludwig)