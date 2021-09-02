Andre Braugher Will Seriously Miss His Funny Friends From The ‘Nine-Nine’

Tonight, Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs its landmark 150th episode, while its series finale is just two weeks away. It’s been a rollercoaster of a run for a cast and crew that’s been through a lot together over the show’s eight seasons. Andre Braugher, who was able to redefine himself as a comedic actor with the role of Capt. Raymond Holt, told us he’s really bonded with a lot of people from the show, and of all the things he’ll miss about the show, those relationships will be at the top of the list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andre Braugher)