Tony Award Winner Jane Krakowski Joins NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Accomplished on both stage and screen, Jane Krakowski is back at NBC starring as the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis in NBC’s all-star production of “Annie Live!” which will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Krakowski will play the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan, played by her “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Tituss Burgess. This comedic duo will join the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson’s Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr.’s Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger’s Grace and the recently announced Celina Smith as Annie.

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

“Annie” is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

Krakowski is an award-winning actress best known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning “30 Rock,” in which she was honored with four Emmy nominations and a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She is currently starring in “Dickinson” and “Schmigadoon” as well as hosting “Name That Tune.” Other performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on “Ally McBeal,” her Critics’ Choice-winning, Emmy-nominated Jacqueline White in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Miss Shields in “A Christmas Story Live.” Other credits include “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “The Simpsons,” “American Dad,” “Drunk History,” “Younger” and “Sesame Street.”

Krakowski has starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company’s production of “She Loves Me” (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination). She earned a 2003 Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award in the Broadway musical “Nine” and a Tony nomination for “Grand Hotel.” Other Broadway credits include “Company,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Tartuffe,” “Starlight Express.” She won an Olivier Award while co-starring in “Guys and Dolls” on London’s West End, co-starred in the Encores! revival of “Damn Yankees” and in the Hollywood Bowl’s 2018 production of “Beauty and the Beast.”