The Coach’s Coaches: The People Who Mentored ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis has been getting both critical and audience adoration for his portrayal of football coach-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso in the series of the same name. Sudeikis, who first started to develop the character in 2013, didn’t model Ted after any one particular coach that he’d either met or seen, but he told us there’s been no shortage of people who have taken on mentorship roles in his own life, and they helped him understand the value of good coaching in many respects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)