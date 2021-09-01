‘Respect’ Brought Jennifer Hudson Even More Respect For Aretha Franklin

Ever since she began listening to music, Jennifer Hudson had been an Aretha Franklin fan. Of course, as she got into the music business herself, Hudson got to know the Queen of Soul personally, even getting Franklin’s blessing to play her in the biopic Respect. When it came time to film the movie, though, Hudson told us she started to realize that, as big of a fan as she’d been, there was an awful lot she still didn’t know about Aretha Franklin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)