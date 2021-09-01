Dylan Penn’s ‘Flag Day’ Role Started Long Ago And Much, Much Differently

By Hollywood Outbreak

Sean Penn stars as John Vogel and Dylan Penn as Jennifer Vogel in FLAG DAY A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.
© 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For Sean Penn, Flag Day is a passion project with a long history. He’s held the option on the script for over a decade and has been extremely hands-on in the production process. He knew he wanted to act in the film; when he couldn’t find a director he thought could do the story justice, he decided to do something he’d never done before — direct himself in a movie. And, of course, there’s the family connection: Getting top billing in the film is Penn’s daughter, Dylan, playing the daughter of Sean’s character. Dylan told us her involvement in the project goes back nearly as far as her father’s, though she says her father brought her on board with a different task in mind at the time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan Penn)

Flag Day is now playing in theaters.

