Dylan Penn’s ‘Flag Day’ Role Started Long Ago And Much, Much Differently

For Sean Penn, Flag Day is a passion project with a long history. He’s held the option on the script for over a decade and has been extremely hands-on in the production process. He knew he wanted to act in the film; when he couldn’t find a director he thought could do the story justice, he decided to do something he’d never done before — direct himself in a movie. And, of course, there’s the family connection: Getting top billing in the film is Penn’s daughter, Dylan, playing the daughter of Sean’s character. Dylan told us her involvement in the project goes back nearly as far as her father’s, though she says her father brought her on board with a different task in mind at the time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan Penn)