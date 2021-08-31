‘Summertime’ Director Redefined Community Connections Over Pandemic

The poetry-inspired movie Summertime was ready to be released last year. The poetry-inspired movie Summertime was ready to be released last year. But it was bumped back until this summer, with a limited theatrical release prior to its wide rollout as a home video title… Why did the producers and filmmakers wait? Part of the reason is that Summertime features an educational component — a curriculum has been developed to allow the Los Angeles Unified School District to use the movie as a teaching tool. Last year, of course, schools did not open as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Carlos Lopez Estrada and Raul Herrera, one of the poets whose work is featured in the film, also told us they wanted to release the film at a time when there was more optimism, and they say things are feeling much better this year.