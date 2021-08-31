Paramount+ Unveils Opening Main Titles For ‘Star Trek Prodigy’

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today unveiled the main title sequence for the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series STAR TREK: PRODIGY, featuring a theme scored by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino. First look images of the series’ main villains, The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) and Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson), also made their debut. The main title sequence and first-look images were revealed by STAR TREK: PRODIGY executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation.
The PRODIGY theme is composed by Giacchino, and the series music is by Nami Melumad (“An American Pickle,” “Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond,” “Absentia”).
“I am excited that I had the opportunity to write the main theme for Kevin and Dan’s latest project, and as always am thrilled to be a part of the ‘Star Trek’ family,” said Michael Giacchino. “I’m especially looking forward to everyone hearing the incredible work of composer Nami Melumad, who will take the reins of scoring the episodes. Not only is she extremely talented, she is a true ‘Star Trek’ fan.”
Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. this fall.
The STAR TREK: PRODIGY virtual TCA panel featured voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok); executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin; director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon; and President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”), the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences, and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.