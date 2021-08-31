Howie Mandel: ‘AGT’ Judges Have Bonded Like Never Before

Between having to navigate the COVID lockdowns, Heidi Klum’s bout with the virus, and Simon Cowell’s serious injury, Season 15 of America’s Got Talent was undoubtedly the most trying season in the show’s long history. This season, all four of the same judges — Klum, Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel — have returned. And, according to Mandel, the struggles they went through last season have really brought them together more than ever before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)