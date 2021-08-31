How Steve Martin’s Podcast Parody Series Made It To TV

Steve Martin may have gotten his start in Hollywood as a TV writer, but it’s been a long time since he’s written and starred in a TV project. But he’s now the co-creator and star (along with Martin Short and Selena Gomez) of Only Murders in the Building, a new series that faithfully spoofs the true crime podcast genre, with the three of them playing ordinary people who are podcast addicts and join forces to solve — spoiler alert — a possible murder in their building. Martin, in his usual self-deprecating manner, jokingly told us the idea evolved out of something completely different. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)