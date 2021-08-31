How Steve Martin’s Podcast Parody Series Made It To TV

Steve Martin may have gotten his start in Hollywood as a TV writer, but it’s been a long time since he’s written and starred in a TV project. But he’s now the co-creator and star (along with Martin Short and Selena Gomez) of Only Murders in the Building, a new series that faithfully spoofs the true crime podcast genre, with the three of them playing ordinary people who are podcast addicts and join forces to solve — spoiler alert — a possible murder in their building. Martin, in his usual self-deprecating manner, jokingly told us the idea evolved out of something completely different. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)

Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.

