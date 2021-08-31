Domo Arigato, Mr. RoboCop, Oh! Peter Weller On How He Played The Metallic Crimefighter

More than 30 years after the franchise was introduced, RoboCop still has a large and dedicated following among film fans. In fact, there’s enough interest that a new documentary about the films, RoboDoc, is on the way. The documentary features the full cooperation of the man who brought the character to life on the screen, Peter Weller, who took the role very, very seriously. In fact, at the time RoboCop 2 was released, he told us that from the minute cameras started rolling until the shoot wrapped, he was RoboCop. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weller)