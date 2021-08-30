Awkwafina: ‘Shang-Chi’ Is Pure Marvel Magic

Awkwafina’s rise has reached Marvel-ous heights. She’s one of the stars of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a new entry in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Shang-Chi has generally been thought of as a minor presence in Marvel’s stable of comic book characters over the years, those who’ve worked on the film say the film fits the modern-day Marvel canon perfectly. Most importantly, Awkwafina told us, they’ve made a really good movie, one that embraces the best aspects of the Marvel films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Awkwafina)