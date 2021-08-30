Awkwafina: ‘Shang-Chi’ Is Pure Marvel Magic

(L-R): Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Awkwafina’s rise has reached Marvel-ous heights. She’s one of the stars of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a new entry in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Shang-Chi has generally been thought of as a minor presence in Marvel’s stable of comic book characters over the years, those who’ve worked on the film say the film fits the modern-day Marvel canon perfectly. Most importantly, Awkwafina told us, they’ve made a really good movie, one that embraces the best aspects of the Marvel films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Awkwafina)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters this Friday.

