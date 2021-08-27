Wendi McLendon-Covey: George Segal’s Gone, But Pops Will Be On ‘The Goldbergs’ In Spirit This Season

When The Goldbergs returns to ABC next month for its ninth season, it will do so without one of its main characters, since George Segal passed away in March. His absence has definitely been felt by the rest of the cast members, especially Wendi McLendon-Covey, since Segal played her father on the show. She told us that the show will be honoring his memory throughout the season, starting with a special episode that will also serve as the season premiere. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey)