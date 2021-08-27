Jodie Comer Was Cracking Up On ‘Free Guy’ Set (In A Good Way)

One of the reasons why Free Guy has become a box office hit is the film’s freewheeling nature. The cast had a lot of fun shooting the movie, and it shows. According to Jodie Comer, there were a lot of scenes in which her co-stars, including Ryan Reynolds, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, went off script and started to improvise their lines. Usually, Comer says, it happened when they were trying out different jokes, and she found she couldn’t stop laughing! In fact, she told us too many takes were being ruined, and director Shawn Levy had to rein her in a bit. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)