‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Season 5 On Netflix

Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, for a fifth season with production set to start in Atlanta this fall.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.
The first three seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 4 premiering in December 2021.