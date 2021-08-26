Taika Waititi Wanted To Have His Day With ‘Dogs’

Taika Waititi has quietly become a major power player in Hollywood, winning an Oscar for his Jojo Rabbit screenplay, directing two Marvel movies, and earning an Emmy nomination for his series What We Do in the Shadows. His latest project is a collaboration with Sterlin Harjo called Reservation Dogs, a series about indigenous Americans filmed far from Hollywood — it’s shot completely in Oklahoma (the first series ever to do so). Why would Waititi embark on a project like this? We asked him if he was making a conscious decision to take a break from the pressures of Hollywood, but he says his motivations are much simpler than that, and Harjo agrees. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taika Waititi & Sterlin Harjo)