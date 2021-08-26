Sylvester Stallone: James Gunn Hit The Bullseye With ‘Suicide Squad’ Script

By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics
Caption: KING SHARK in Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “THE SUICIDE SQUAD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

When it comes to writing scripts, Sylvester Stallone knows a thing or two. After all, he has gotten an Oscar nomination as a screenwriter (for Rocky), and he’s got 25 screenwriting credits on his long (and successful) résumé. So when he got the script for The Suicide Squad, as written by director James Gunn, Stallone was pleasantly surprised. Too many Hollywood writers, Stallone told us, struggle to get the movie right, and filmmakers often have to make changes as they go along. But he thinks that Gunn’s script hit it out of the park, especially when compared to the first Suicide Squad movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

