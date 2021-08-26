Peacock Releases New Trailer For ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.
Peacock Original drama DAN BROWN’S THE LOST SYMBOL will premiere on Thursday, September 16 with one episode. A new episode will premiere each week.
The cast includes Ashley Zukerman (“Succession”), Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch”), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Rick Gonzalez (“Arrow”), Eddie Izzard (“Ocean’s Thirteen”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”).