Lilly Wachowski Makes ‘Progress’ As A Hollywood Solo Act

Throughout most of her career, Lilly Wachowski has worked closely with her sister Lana on projects, including the Matrix films. But on the Showtime comedy series Work in Progress, she’s flying solo as its showrunner, as well as contributing to the show’s writing and directing. Why, after all this time, is she working on the project without Lana? She told us the show came at a time when she needed an opportunity to try something different, and it gave her an opportunity to take a step forward in her career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lilly Wachowski)