Why Disney Director López Estrada Took On The Poetry-Driven ‘Summertime’

Carlos Lopez Estrada, who recently co-directed Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, is the producer and director for a unique, experimental film called Summertime. It’s a film with 30 credited writers, because it’s a pastiche based on the works of more than two dozen young Los Angeles-based poets. As director, Estrada worked on figuring out a way of putting together each poet’s unique story into a film that chronicles a day in the life of L.A. through an incredibly diverse set of eyes. Estrada talked to us about how he got involved in such an unconventional project and what it meant for him to make the film.