Nicole Kidman Lived & Breathed ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ So Her Character Had To Be Special

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(Photo by: Vince Valitutti/Hulu)

In making the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman took a vacation … from herself. In playing the character of Masha, a woman who runs a wellness resort, Kidman decided to go all out, fully becoming Masha while the series was in production — her castmates never got to know her as Nicole! Between the character’s accent and demeanor, she found herself in a very interesting, unusual place, and she told us that she put a lot of effort into creating Masha’s look, sound, mannerisms, and aura. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)

Nine Perfect Strangers is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak