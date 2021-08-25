Nicole Kidman Lived & Breathed ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ So Her Character Had To Be Special

In making the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman took a vacation … from herself. In playing the character of Masha, a woman who runs a wellness resort, Kidman decided to go all out, fully becoming Masha while the series was in production — her castmates never got to know her as Nicole! Between the character’s accent and demeanor, she found herself in a very interesting, unusual place, and she told us that she put a lot of effort into creating Masha’s look, sound, mannerisms, and aura. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)