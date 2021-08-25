Netflix To Host First Worldwide Fan Event

TUDUM. What’s that? You know it when you hear it – you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUMis the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it’s the inspiration behind our inaugural “TUDUM:A Netflix Global Fan Event.”
On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world – representing over 70 series, films and specials – will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.
How to Watch
The virtual livestream event begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.
There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.
What to Expect
Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event – including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel(Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. (See below for the full list.)
Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix, including:
Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
A Traves De Mi Ventana
Arcane
Army of Thieves
Black Crab
Big Mouth
Bridgerton
Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
Bruised
The Chestnut Man
Cobra Kai
Colin in Black and White
Cowboy Bebop
The Crown
Oscuro Deseo
De Volta Aos 15
Don’t Look Up
Emily in Paris
Extraction
Finding Anamika
Floor is Lava
The Harder They Fall
Hellbound / 지옥
Heeramandi
Human Resources
Interceptor
Inside Job
La Casa De Papel
The Old Guard
Ozark
Maldivas
My Name / 마이네임
New World / 신세계로부터
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編