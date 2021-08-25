Extra ‘Dexter’ Season Was An Unexpected Pleasure For Michael C. Hall

The Showtime series Dexter originally ran from 2006 to 2013, earning 24 Emmy nominations along the way. After the original series finale — especially the way it was received — Michael C. Hall never imagined the show would be coming back for an encore eight years later. But in the current TV universe, where so many shows have been given new afterlives, the show is back for a 10-episode revival as Dexter: New Blood. And while Hall says the extra season certainly wasn’t expected, it’s something he definitely welcomed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael C. Hall)