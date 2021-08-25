‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fans Rejoice! Peacock Unveils Trailer For ‘Beyond Salem’

Peacock released the official trailer for DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM in anticipation of the weeklong special event beginning Monday, September 6. New episodes will drop daily culminating with the limited series finale on Friday, September 10. All episodes will be available to stream for free.
The trailer revealed Charles Shaughnessy’s epic reprisal as Shane Donovan. Shaughnessy became widely known for playing the character on Days of our Lives from 1984 to 1992.
Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), the iconic Canadian drag queen famously known for her Lisa Rinna impersonation, will also guest star in the limited series.
Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Livescan deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.
The first original Days of our Lives limited series brings past and present residents including, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Eileen Davidson is also set to appear.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM also brings along Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny Kiriakis and Peter Porte as Kyle Graham for the hunt of stolen jewels across the globe.