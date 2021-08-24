You’ve Got To ‘Respect’ Jennifer Hudson For Taking On The Challenges Of Aretha

Even though Dreamgirls won Jennifer Hudson her Oscar, taking on the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the new movie Respect may well wind up being her career-defining role. Hudson, who idolized the iconic singer growing up and later got to work with her, says she’s never been challenged so much as an actor and a performer. Not only did she have to portray the singer through a wide variety of emotional ups and downs, but also had to find a way to channel Franklin’s voice through all of those different situations, since she did all of her singing for the film live. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)