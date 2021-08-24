Melissa Benoist Has Played ‘Supergirl’ With A Super Heart

By Hollywood Outbreak

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

After six seasons starring as the show’s title character, Melissa Benoist’s time on Supergirl is dwindling down to just a few more episodes before the series. Over the course of the show, Benoist has fully embraced the idea of Supergirl (and her alter ego, Kara Danvers) being a role model. Benoist admits, though, that playing a character like that comes with a lot of pressure, both in the way the character is presented and the way she’s portrayed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

