Netflix Releases Trailer For New Drama Series ‘Maid’

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.
Quote from MAID Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer Molly Smith Metzler:
“When writers look to adapt material for the screen, we look for a hero. Someone who fights like hell, against all odds, to reach a goal. It’s usually a title reserved for superheroes. But I found a hero in Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid. A riveting account of a single mother who leaves an abusive relationship and finds herself broke and homeless, MAID is a story about back-breaking hard work and the power of a mother’s love. Our heroine in the series, Alex Russell (played by the incredible Margaret Qualley) is determined to give her daughter a better life while free-falling through a broken welfare system and cleaning houses for minimum wage. Told entirely through Alex’s unfiltered and often funny POV, you’re with this inspiring underdog for every moment. Every humiliation, heartbreak, triumph, and toilet brush.”
Quote from Author and Executive Producer Stephanie Land:
“I wrote a book so people who struggle to get by could see themselves represented in an authentic way, and they could feel less alone. MAID, the series on Netflix that was inspired by my book, continues that legacy in ways that absolutely blow my mind.”