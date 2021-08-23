Jesse Palmer: ‘Ultimate Surfer’ Showcases Cool Moves & Cool Personalities

Labor Day might be on the way, but ABC is hoping to keep those summer vibes strong for a few more weeks with a new competition show, The Ultimate Surfer. Over the course of six episodes, 14 surfers — six from California, four from Hawai’i, three from Florida, and one from Puerto Rico (what… none from Nebraska?) will vie for the title of, well, the ultimate surfer. Jesse Palmer is the host, and while you’ll see some amazing surfing on the show, he says he’s really excited about the contestants’ different personalities and what each of them brings to the competition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Palmer)