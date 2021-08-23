How ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Stayed Smart … But Not TOO Smart

If nothing else, The Republic of Sarah will never be accused of being lowbrow entertainment. A show that takes the idea of nation building and applies it to a small town, The Republic of Sarah touches on a lot of issues you learned during your high school civics classes. If anything, the show faced the challenge of possibly being too brainy for TV. But creator/executive producer Jeffrey Paul King says that he and his writing staff have worked very, very hard to take these big ideas and boil them down into personal stories that everybody will be able to understand. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeffrey Paul King)