‘Candyman’ Director Has Sweet Dreams In Mind For Viewers

Nia DaCosta was just 2 years old when the original Candyman movie was released. That’s not an inconsequential piece of trivia, since the lead character in the new sequel, also called Candyman, was just an infant when the events of the first film took place. So, as the film’s director and co-writer, DaCosta brought a sensibility of having grown up with the first film. Now that it’s about to be released after several COVID-related delays, DaCosta says she wants viewers to go to theaters and lose themselves in the emotion — and the horror — of the film, but she’s also hoping for something more. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nia DaCosta)