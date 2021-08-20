Sean Penn Played The Ultimatum Game To Land ‘Flag Day’ Co-Star — His Daughter!

Flag Day is a significant film for Sean Penn in two different ways. First of all, it’s the first film he’s both directed and starred in. Also, it’s the first film he’s made with his daughter, Dylan Penn. While she was literally born to play the character — she plays the daughter of Penn’s character in the movie — Dylan was initially reluctant about taking the job. While she’s spent most of her career as a model, she’s relatively new to acting, with just a few minor roles to her credit. While Sean understood that reluctance, he told us he became convinced that she was the only woman who was right for the part, and he wouldn’t have made the movie without her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sean Penn)