‘Reminiscence’ Director’s Unconventional Approach Hooked Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is at a stage of his career where he’s got the ability to be very particular about the projects he chooses and roles he plays, and he’s got a process he often goes through when he’s evaluating pitches. When it came to his new film, Reminiscence, Jackman recalls not only being intrigued by the script, but also how writer/director/producer Lisa Joy sidestepped Jackman’s process and presented the idea to him on her own terms. That, he told us, wound up being part of what drew him in to the film.(Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)