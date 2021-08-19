Whatever You See From Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin On The Screen, It’s Real

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have a working relationship that dates back 41 years, to when they first started shooting the classic film 9 to 5 in 1980. Is it possible that the relationship could finally be coming to an end? The show they’ve been starring in together, Grace & Frankie, is in its final season. With both women now in their 80s, and the much-rumored 9 to 5 sequel officially scrapped, it realistic (but sad) to say this might be their final project together. If it is, they’re going out on a high note. Grace & Frankie has won critical acclaim and a large audience. Both the critics and the fans love the relationship between Fonda and Tomlin, and they talked to us about how whatever chemistry they’ve got on the screen comes from their real-life friendship. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin)