Something Old & New In The MCU: Simu Liu On ‘Shang-Chi’

When it comes to Marvel properties, Shang-Chi may not have the same kind of recognition as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, or the Hulk. But the character has been around for nearly 50 years and has made appearances in multiple Marvel comics over the course of those decades. So, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves on from its Avengers phase, Shang-Chi has been elevated to the MCU’s big leagues, getting a feature film of his own, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu plays the character, and he told us that the Marvel team wanted to respect the character’s past while making a film that feels new and fresh. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simu Liu)