Playing Aretha’s Husband In ‘Respect’ Felt Like More Than One Character To Marlon Wayans

In the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Marlon Wayans portrays Ted White, who was both Franklin’s manager and husband through most of the 1960s. And while he may not have been as notoriously nasty as Ike Turner, White certainly was no saint, either. So, in the movie, Wayans found himself walking a fine line as he tried to portray someone who was one of Franklin’s greatest inspirations and greatest aggravations, rolled up into one. Wayans says, however, that these are the very qualities that help to make both the character — and the story of Franklin’s time with him — so intriguing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marlon Wayans)