Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For New Sci-Fi Series ‘Foundation’

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Foundation,” the highly anticipated epic saga based on Isaac Asimov’s timeless trilogy of the same name. Revealing a deeper look than ever before at the unprecedented adaptation, the trailer invites audiences across the galaxy to embark on a thrilling and emotional journey following a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Helmed by visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins,” “Man of Steel”), the first season of “Foundation” will exclusively hit Apple TV+ worldwide on September 24, 2021 with the first two episodes available, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.