Why ‘Going Back To TV’ Was No Problem For Nicole Kidman

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman is back on the small screen with a new project called Nine Perfect Strangers, an eight-episode miniseries co-created by prolific producer David E. Kelley. It’s a combination that’s already worked twice before, on Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Even with her phenomenal success in movies, Kidman’s been open to television projects for a long time — she earned her first Emmy nomination in 2012 for her lead role in the TV biopic Hemingway & Gellhorn. Kidman was one of the first major film actors to start embracing the now-commonplace idea of television films and series, and we asked her what she saw in the medium back then that made it so enticing to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)