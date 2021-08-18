We TV Releases Trailer For New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’

Four new hip hop couples face the music on a brand-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premiering Thursday, October 7 at 9pm on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.
Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major, along with Judge Lynn Toler are back. Their no nonsense, no BS tough love will be doled out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?
“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is produced by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Executive Producers are Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie and Erin Richards. Lauren P. Gellert and Angela Molloy are Executive Producers for WE tv.