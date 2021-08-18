For Jodie Comer, This ‘Guy’ Got Very Physical

By Hollywood Outbreak

Jodie Comer as Molotov Girl in 20th Century Studios’ FREE GUY. Photo by Alan Markfield. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Free Guy was a success in its first weekend in theaters, to the extent that star Ryan Reynolds announced that a sequel has already been given the green light. It appears audiences were drawn both to the original concept and the action, so it looks like the film’s stars have plenty of action to look forward to in the next movie. That’s perfectly fine with co-star Jodie Comer. Although her character had more stunt work than any other role she’d taken on in the past, she was happy to take on that challenge — and even happier that she had a team of stunt professionals ready to back her up on the really tough stuff. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)

Free Guy is now playing in theaters.

