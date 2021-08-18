For Jodie Comer, This ‘Guy’ Got Very Physical

Free Guy was a success in its first weekend in theaters, to the extent that star Ryan Reynolds announced that a sequel has already been given the green light. It appears audiences were drawn both to the original concept and the action, so it looks like the film’s stars have plenty of action to look forward to in the next movie. That’s perfectly fine with co-star Jodie Comer. Although her character had more stunt work than any other role she’d taken on in the past, she was happy to take on that challenge — and even happier that she had a team of stunt professionals ready to back her up on the really tough stuff. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)