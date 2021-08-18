Awkwafina Proud To Be Part Of Hollywood’s New Asian Wave

Once upon a time, before she was the Awkwafina we all know and love, Nora Lum was just a young woman living in Queens. Spoiler alert: Her semi-autobiographical Comedy Central show is called Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. (Fine, not a spoiler.) Her show has been part of a new wave of Asian-themed content coming out of Hollywood in recent years, both on TV and in movie theaters, after decades in which it was almost unheard of to have Asians represented on-screen in any kind of substantial way. Awkwafina told us she remembers those days all too well, and she’s hoping that it’s not long before Asian Americans are considered part of the mainstream in Hollywood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Awkwafina)