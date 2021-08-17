Stephen Lang: ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Is Breathtaking On The Big Screen

As movie theaters have reopened over the course of the last several months, various studios and producers have chosen different means of distribution for their films. Some have chosen to make their theatrical films concurrently available for streaming, either as pay-per-view or as part of a subscription service. But others have opened exclusively in theaters. Don’t Breathe 2 falls into the latter category, only available for viewing in theaters for now. Why was that choice made? Its star, Stephen Lang, believes it’s because it’s the kind of movie that’s best experienced on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Lang)