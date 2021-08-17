‘Stargirl’ Team: It’s No Coincidence That People Want Superheroes Now

Over the past couple of decades, Hollywood has become more and more fixated on superheroes. As the success of the Spider-Man movies and Batman Begins helped give rise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we started seeing more and more superheroes appearing on both the big and small screens. The CW has had a particularly good run with the Arrowverse, its collection of shows from the DC Comics stable, which have been a staple on the network since Arrow premiered in 2012. Stargirl is the latest DC show to join The CW’s lineup; when we spoke with executive producer Geoff Johns and stars Luke Wilson and Cameron Gellman, we asked if they believed the rise in superhero shows and movies was tied to a growing feeling of chaos and helplessness in the world around us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Geoff Johns & Luke Wilson & Cameron Gellman)
Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.